What does it mean to look back? Where do we look back from? Juxtaposing extracts from the play Black Henry (2018) by Filipino-American playwright Luis Francia with locations of Basque colonial history, ‘They Speak Too’ attempts to make apparent the spectre of empire as it exists in the Basque Country. Reading these extracts translated into Spanish, filmmaker Anna de Guia-Eriksson introduces a dialogue between language, forms of registry and the physical manifestations of history, which her own person as a Filipino is included.