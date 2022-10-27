They Want Dick Dickster

Not Available

Hollywood movie director, Dick Dickster, is a drunk hack with a big ego and a bad attitude. He's broke, in debt, and unemployable. His manager, Sammy Davas Jr. wants to dump him as a client. His wife, Hardy, is divorcing him and wants alimony. Dick owes the mob fifty grand and hit man Tony Baritoni has been sent to collect. And District Attorney Ed Lawler is re investigating statutory rape charges against Dick from his cult movie: Cult of Doom. A film school student, Tim Meeks begins filming a documentary about Dick. They interview producers, directors and actors about their bizarre encounters with The Dickster. Then a mysterious XXX producer, Coco Hart, offers Dick 100-K to turn Cult of Doom into: Cult of Poon. Dick can't say no.