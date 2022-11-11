They Were the First

Not Available

1918. Anxious in Petrograd. Increasingly compressed around the revolutionary city of the enemy ring. Go to the front working shelves. The struggle against the enemies of Soviet power is not only on the outskirts of the city, but also in the rear. In this harsh and difficult time for the revolution by the will of the Bolshevik party on the outskirts of the workers created Komsomol organizations. The first to join the young Communist League, young workers — Stepan Barabash, Alexander Chizhik, Glasha, Kuzma. After some hesitation and deliberation, members of the Komsomol be a peasant boy, Theodore, who came from a remote village to work in Peter and the schoolboy Zhenya Gorovskoe. In the days of intense fighting young patriots together with the troops of the working guard sent to defend Petrograd