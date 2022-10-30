They Will Outlive Us All

Not Available

New York City. 2016. In the years since Hurricane Sandy, the city has been brought to its knees by a series of 'Frankenstorms.' As hurricane season hits yet again, New York braces itself for the oncoming wave of destruction. Roommates Margot and Daniel attempt to survive this 'new' New York by avoiding it at all costs. But with the advent of three strange deaths in their Brooklyn building, the world they've been hiding from is knocking hard on the back door. They soon discover that the salad days of getting drunk and watching horror movies are behind them, because they have a new roommate, and he's got a real bug up his ass.