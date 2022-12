Not Available

They Will Take My Island (2021), a collaboration between composer Mary Kouyoumdjian and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Atom Egoyan (The Sweet Hereafter), explores the life and influence of Armenian American abstract painter Arshile Gorky. Highly personal original short films and unreleased scenes by Egoyan are interwoven with interviews and new scores by Kouyoumdjian performed by the acclaimed JACK and Silvana Quartets.