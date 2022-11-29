They're Outside

Not Available

Fear will find you… Max Spencer, a YouTube celebrity psychologist, host of the show ‘Psychology-Inside/Out’, sets himself the challenge of getting an intensely agoraphobic woman to leave her home in just ten days. However, as the minutes, hours and seconds count down, a creepy local legend about the black magic practicing Green Eyes that holds the town in it's grip, starts to become a horrifying reality... Combining the best elements of the cursed found footage genre with spellbinding pagan visuals, this is something of a dark fairytale for adults. Starring FrightFest favourites, presenter Emily Booth and HELLRAISER’s Nicholas Vince.