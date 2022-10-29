Thick As a Brick Live in Iceland

Not Available

Jethro Tull's famous concept album 'Thick As A Brick' was originally released in 1972 and featured one continuous track spread across two sides of an LP telling the story of a young boy called Gerald Bostock. 40 years later in 2012, Jethro Tull's founder and leader Ian Anderson created 'Thick As A Brick' 2: Whatever Happened To Gerald Bostock? . Following this release Ian Anderson took both albums on the road to perform the complete story of Gerald Bostock and this concert from the tour was filmed in Iceland. The show combines music, video screens and mime to bring Gerald s tale to life as never before and create the definitive presentation of 'Thick As A Brick'.