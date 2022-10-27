Thicker than Water

Not Available

After the death of her father, Natalie Travers (Melissa Gilbert) discovers he was married to a rodeo star before he married Natalie’s mother. Upset that her father kept part of his life a secret from her and bewildered over how a prominent judge could fall for a cowgirl, she sets out to find Maggie Mae Jarrett. But Natalie meets her daughter Jessie Mae Jarrett (Lindsay Wagner) who is struggling to keep the wild horses on her land alive and safe.