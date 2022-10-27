Not Available

Thicker than Water

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hallmark Entertainment

After the death of her father, Natalie Travers (Melissa Gilbert) discovers he was married to a rodeo star before he married Natalie’s mother. Upset that her father kept part of his life a secret from her and bewildered over how a prominent judge could fall for a cowgirl, she sets out to find Maggie Mae Jarrett. But Natalie meets her daughter Jessie Mae Jarrett (Lindsay Wagner) who is struggling to keep the wild horses on her land alive and safe.

Cast

Melissa GilbertNatalie Travers
Lindsay WagnerJessie Mae Jarrett

View Full Cast >

Images