1981

Thief

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 26th, 1981

Studio

Mann/Caan Productions

Michael Mann directs James Caan as a professional safecracker named Frank, who specializes in high-profile diamond heists. Frank plans to use his ill-gotten income to retire from crime and build a nice life for himself complete with a home, wife and kids. To accelerate this process, he signs on with a top gangster (Robert Prosky) for a big score. But when Frank tries to quit the job, the mob comes after him and his girlfriend (Tuesday Weld).

Cast

Tuesday WeldJessie
Willie NelsonOkla
James BelushiBarry
Robert ProskyLeo
Tom SignorelliAttaglia
Dennis FarinaCarl

