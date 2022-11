Not Available

A documentary about a man who continues to document the "Yokkaichi Asthma", caused by the pollution in Yokkaichi City, Mie Prefecture, which became a social problem in the 1960s and 1970s. Together with Mr. Yoshiro Sawai, who published the book "Record of Pollution" and has supported the victims not only in court but also mentally, this book brings the problems of Yokkaichi, past and present, into sharp relief.