Three days. A lemonade stand. Angry, sexy roommates and a cheating girlfriend. All totally manageable for millennial Katie. When she steals a truck full of drugs things get a little more complicated. Tod, who Katie expertly grifted, definitely needs his truck back but it has a date with a chop shop. Discovering her lover and partner in crime is cheating Katie has a change of heart. Putting the pity party to bed she decides to get straight, return the truck and see if just maybe Tod wants to take her on an adventure. Away from heartache and her old life. One paid for/stolen bouquet of flowers later Katie and Tod are face to face. Except Tod isn’t really his name, and Katie isn’t hers. So, who really is the thief of hearts?