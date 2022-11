Not Available

Live At The 9:30 Club is the first ever live concert film from Thievery Corporation. Part documentary, part concert film -- Live at the 9:30 Club will bring you in and surround you with the energy that is Thievery Corporation. TC's eclectic ensemble weaves in and out of the band's musical history while delivering a beautiful and engaging visual experience. This is an intimate account of the band and a dazzling recording of one of the world's most unique musical stage-shows.