1996

Thieves

  • Romance
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 24th, 1996

Studio

Les Films Alain Sarde

In the middle of the night, someone brings Ivan's body home to his wife and his sad-faced, jug-eared son. Through flashbacks, the film discloses the relationships among Ivan and his brother Alex, a cop with a cleanliness fetish; siblings Juliette and Jimmy, Ivan's partners in a seedy nightclub; the love triangle of Alex, Juliette, and Marie, a professor of philosophy; and of Alex and his nephew, Ivan's dour, stoic son. Ivan's death changes every relationship.

Cast

Daniel AuteuilAlex
Laurence CôteJuliette Fontana
Benoît MagimelJimmy Fontana
Fabienne BabeMireille
Didier BezaceYvan
Ivan DesnyVictor

