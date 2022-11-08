Not Available

Alcoholic lawyer Ravi Goel does not get cases because he refuses to lie. He lives with his mother and sister Shashi ,who also happens to be the breadwinner for the family. MP Rane rapes a girl and is videotaped by a cameraman . Rane has both of them killed. Meanwhile, Shashi becomes pregnant from Ranbir Singh. She refuses to marry him because she feels that when she would leave her family, they would be in trouble. Ranbir convinces Ravi to take on cases to fight in the court. Tea shop owner tells Ravi that dancer Shaila's brother has been missing for some time. Ravi begins searching for her brother and, discovering his death, tries to find the killers.