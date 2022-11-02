Not Available

Padmanabhan master (Nedumudi Venu) and his wife (K. P. A. C. Lalitha) is waiting for Unni, their only son who is missing for many years. 10 year old Unni got lost in the crowd during a temple festival where he was along with his neighbour Panikkar (Oduvil Unnikrishnan), popularly known as Poorappanikkar. Panikkar too did not return since he decided to return only after finding Unni. Ammu (Kavya Madhavan) is Panikkar's daughter who also believes, like master and his wife, that her father will return one day with Unni. The master finds Unni and brings him back to the Village. The villagers realize that Unni is abnormal and is mentally challenged. He behaves like a small boy and creates all sorts of trouble for the villagers and his parents.