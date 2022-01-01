Not Available

Thillalangadi (Tamil: தில்லாலங்கடி; English: Naughtiness) is a 2010 Tamil-language action comedy masala film directed by M. Raja that stars his brother Jayam Ravi, Shaam and Tamannaah in lead roles, and an extensive supporting cast including Prabhu Ganesan, Suhasini Maniratnam, comedians Vadivelu and Santhanam among others essaying pivotal roles. A remake of the 2009 Telugu film, Kick, the film features soundtrack composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whilst Thaman's original score has been reused. The film, produced by Raja's father Mohan and to be distributed by Sun Pictures, released on July 23, 2010 to mixed reviews. Thillalangadi depicts story of Krishna (Jayam Ravi), a brilliant student, who has excelled in all aspects of life but loves to have a 'kick' in his life. He would do anything just to experience this 'kick'.