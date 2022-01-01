Not Available

Thimiru is a 2006 Indian Tamil action film written and directed by debutant Tarun Gopi. The film stars Vishal Krishna, Reema Sen and Sriya Reddy in lead and former football player I. M. Vijayan, Manoj K. Jayan and Vadivelu in supporting roles, whilst Kiran Rathod appears in an item number. The film's score and soundtrack are composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The film, produced by Vishal's brother, Vikram Krishna under the banner of GK Films Corporation., was released on 12 August 2006, becoming highly successful at the box office and one of the top-grossing Tamil films in 2006. The film was subsequently dubbed into Telugu, releasing as Pogaru and was a runaway hit in Andhra Pradesh, too. The film was later also remade by director Vishal Raj in Kannada, releasing as Minchu, but eventually failed to repeat the success of its original version.