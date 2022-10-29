Not Available

Albeit unaware, we all have an opinion: guys without a job, a cigarette in one hand, a beer can in the other... It's easy to label them as junkie, leach, or welfare case. A reason for the producers to show that there is more than one truth. The men central in this film present a viewpoint that is both piercing and confronting. THIN LINE is not always comfortable to watch but provides pressing critical comments from an unexpected angle. This "fascinating perspective on the standard thinking of our society", as the jury report stated, was rewarded with a Wildcard by the Dutch Filmfund in 2014.