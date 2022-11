Not Available

Filmed in front of a huge crowd at Germany's Rockpalast Festival, this 1981 Thin Lizzy performance is one of very few live DVD recordings out there that is an entire show. The band at the time consisted of Phil Lynott, Scott Gorham, Brian Downey, Darren Wharton and Snowy White (guitars) who was brought in a year or so earlier to replace Gary Moore for the Chinatown album. Renegade had just been released and the band was in the midst of a world tour in support of the album.