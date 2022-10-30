Thin Lizzy: Live at the BBC

Not Available

Extremely limited eight disc (seven CDs plus NTSC/Region 0 DVD) collection of rare recordings from the Irish rockers. This release is collated from all of the BBC owned Lizzy recordings that still exist in the archive and charts the inexorable rise of the band: from the first steps as a three piece on the Decca label, to the glory days as one of the greatest live acts of all time. This collection brings together a raft of sessions and live recordings form throughout the band's career including the last concert with Phil Lynott from the Reading festival in 1983. Included also is a DVD of the bands sought after appearances on Top of the Pops and the Old Grey Whistle Test a well as concerts from throughout the band's career. This is a first for the band as these recordings have never been available in one place before. With comprehensive notes by Classic Rock's Malcolm Dome who tells the story of the bands history at the BBC. Universal.