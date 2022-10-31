Thin Lizzy: Live at the National Stadium Dublin

Not Available

This DVD is a treasure trove for Thin Lizzy fans, compiled from content from broadcaster RTE in the band’s native Ireland which has never before been released on home video. On Stage At The National Stadium Dublin is described as the "Holy Grail" for Thin Lizzy fans, capturing the band at their very best in front of an adoring home crowd in Dublin. After various changes in the preceding years the classic 4-piece line-up was finally in place. This is the only live footage of many of the classics from the Fighting era. The show’s original audio has been newly restored and remastered for 2012, allowing fans to rightly hear the band in their full glory.