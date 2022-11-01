Thin Lizzy - Lynott's Last Stand

Not Available

Amongst rock music s most legendary figures, Phil Lynott remains the epitome of everything a rock star should be. And despite his lifestyle playing no small part in his premature death, he is today still regarded as a hero by millions of fans who haven t forgotten the impact of the incredible band he led and the dynamic music he composed and performed. This DVD contains a film of one of the very last performances Phil gave with Lizzy, recorded in his beloved Dublin in 1983 as part of the Thunder and Lightning Tour. This is the final filmed performance that the sorely missed Phil Lynott ever gave.