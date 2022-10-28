Thin Lizzy Rock Review

Not Available

Drawing on rare US archive footage of Thin Lizzy in performance, previously unreleased on DVD, this is the powerful retrospective critical review of the music of a legendary band. Featured here are rare performances and archive interviews with Phil Lynott alongside the views of the Lizzy album producer Nick Tauber, original manager Terry ONeil, album designer Jim Fitzpatrick, original guitarist Eric Bell and a team of leading rock journalists. The film is presented by rock legend Tommy Vance, and includes the first heartfelt, in-depth filmed interview with Philomena Lynott who provides the inside story of her son's life and work.