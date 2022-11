Not Available

Experience the power of Thin Lizzy live ! In October of 1978, more than 26.000 screaming fans packed the Sydney Opera House in Australia for an unforgettable concert by this monster rock 'n roll band. With blues master Gary Moore on guitar, and front man Phil Lynott blasting the bass line and singing his heart out, it's no wonder there was standing room only. The 70's were a time when four piece power bands ruled rock music, and Thin Lizzy was one of the best !