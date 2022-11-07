Thin Lizzy: Thunder and Lightning Tour

Not Available

This is the long awaited `Thunder And Lightning Tour'; the tour that was to prove Phil Lynott's and Thin Lizzy's last. The year is 1983, the venue Dublin and the stage is rockin'! To add to the already charged atmosphere of a concert in waiting, we have fast-forwarded in time to include nostalgic comment from Phil's band mates Brian Robertson and Eric Bell recalling their eventful times together, plus the indestructible footballing legend George Best and musician Brush Shiel, recalling their many memories of the rocker and friend. But all this is merely a prelude to what is a pulverising gig containing all conquering favourites such as `Whiskey In The Jar' and `Dancing In The Moonlight' and many more. The `Thunder And Lightning Tour' is quite simply the greatest performance from a group who were at their electrifying best.