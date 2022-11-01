Thin Lizzy: Up Close and Personal

Not Available

Includes interviews with some of the most influential people behind one of the greatest bands to ever play a power chord, including Philomena Lynott, Mother of Phillip Lynott, the late lead singer of the band; Terry O'Neill, First Thin Lizzy Manager; Eric Bell, Thin Lizzy Guitarist 1969-73; Warren Wharton, Thin Lizzy Keyboards 1980-83; Brian Robertson, Thin Lizzy Guitarist 1974-78; Snowy White, Thin Lizzy Guitarist 1980-82; and, of course, Phil Lynott himself, via Archiva footage. The Up Close and Personal series aims to get speak to rock legends about their exploits in the business. This entry into the series includes extensive interview footage with former members of Irish rock greats Thin Lizzy.