1988

Things Change

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 20th, 1988

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Jerry, a misfit Mafia henchman, is assigned the low-level job of keeping an eye on Gino, a shoe repairman fingered by the Mob to confess to a murder he didn't commit. But Gino's mistaken for a Mafia boss, and the two are suddenly catapulted to the highest levels of mobster status. Only friendship will see them through this dangerous adventure alive!

Cast

Joe MantegnaJerry
Robert ProskyJoseph 'Don Giuseppe' Vincent
J.J. JohnstonFrankie
Ricky JayMr. Silver
Mike NussbaumMr. Green
Jack WallaceRepair Shop Owner

View Full Cast >

Images