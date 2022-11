Not Available

A crime of violence triggers a series of increasingly dangerous confrontations that ultimately give rise to tragedy in this urban drama. Boyhood friends Rodrigo (Victor Ballesteros) and Stanley (Brandon Bonds) follow different paths into adulthood, with Rodrigo becoming a family man while Stanley squanders his life. When Stanley realizes that he desperately wants Rodrigo's wife and decides to take what he wants, it sends Rodrigo over the edge.