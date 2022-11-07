Things That Aren't There Anymore

Not Available

The WQED classic documentary about much loved pieces of Pittsburgh’s history! Now with extra material, including new segments on Isaly’s and Forbes Field! Also, special clips from WQED’s archives! It’s the original old show with some unexpected new segments on this DVD! Remember when Forbes Field was the world’s greatest ballpark? When the Dips roller coaster at West View Park came out to Route 19? When everyone went to the Allegheny County Fair? When streetcars ran all over town? They’re all parts of this warm and winsome program about Pittsburgh’s past, this heartfelt tribute to great and old places where people used to go to have fun.