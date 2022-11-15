Things That We Shouldn't Do

Not Available

A sarcastic and hilarious short archival documentary on the Korean military style, this film uses recorded footage of the Vietnam War and military educational films from the 1970s when Korea participated in the war with the U.S. As it wittily demonstrates the close connection between macho aesthetics and militarism/patriotism, it also criticizes the massacres carried out by the Korean army in Vietnam, and humorously questions a Korean society that, at the time of production, was approving the dispatch of troops to Iraq.