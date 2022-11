Not Available

Love blooms between Samantha (Amanda Baumann) and married man Chris (Edward F. Villaume), but trouble strikes when they are spotted together by Chris's mentally ill brother-in-law, Ted (Ryan Reyes), a graphic artist who likes to impersonate his own vigilante creation, the Hawk. Meanwhile, Chris's wife, Doris (Noel Thurman), is terrorized by a stalker when she takes her two kids on the run in this nail-biting thriller.