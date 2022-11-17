Think Big 1

Not Available

A late 80s video from Seabag, Dirk Yates' outfit in San Diego, which tries for once to go beyond the usual sailor/US Marine-on-a-weekend-pass scenario to take a look at the behind-the-scenes of the gay porn "industry". In other words, this is another of those casting couch films, quite literally in the David Ashfield scene. Rodd, Rick's cousin, just graduated from high school, has watched his relative's videos and he is convinced he's got what it takes to "make it big" in gay porn. Beside Rodd's letter to Rick that we see at the beginning, the whole film is narrated by the voiceover of one of Rodd's "buddies" (who's probably 20 years his senior). The final chance meeting of the two (they've been staying at the same hotel and run into eah other in the "all-male spa") is particularly anticlimactic due to Rick Donovan's as per usual limited range: he is the only one not to suck cock in this movie.