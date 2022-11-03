Think it Over

Not Available

All indications were that Maraki was made for great things, for honor and distinctions. And yet contrary to all expectations our heroine cops out. She refuses to take the university entrance exams is left behind in the country town selling fruit tarts. No one can figure out how come that whiz kid got left behind. Neither can anyone understand why Maraki isn't mad at fate for having wronged her so flagrantly. How does she manage to be so creative and optimistic, ready to do battle with the everyday injustices of life wherever the may appear? She appears to understand something that all the others ignore.