Thinking like a mountain

Not Available

The Arhuacos are the guardians of the forest and the ice of Colombia highest mountain, the Sierra Nevada Santa Marta. They draw from this unique environment a preserved and singular spirituality. For the first time a director was invited to visit the heartland of the sacred mountain. Hick tells the story of resistance which is a voyage through space and time: from the shores of the Caribbean to the stars that light up the night on the glacier and from the encounter with the first colonizing whites to the return of the warriors following FARC's laying-down of arms.