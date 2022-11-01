Not Available

From Award Winner director Adolfo Doring comes this narrative feature that takes an uncompromising look into the lives of a diverse group of people in New York City. Carefully bringing to light the things that inter-connect their lives with ours. As the title implies there is more than meets the eye and there are no simple explanations in this carefully nuanced observation of contemporary life. From the heights of a Soho Penthouse to the hogwash of a Queens Laundromat, nobody is completely innocent. Thinly Veiled carefully examines these characters who are driven by the same cultural forces that flow through our daily lives, seeking to profit from the selfishness of our overly glorified, market driven, individuality.