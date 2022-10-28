Not Available

Muthu,Senthil,Asim,Munna,Thenali and Kumar are six friends who aspire to become a director, cinematographer, music director, lyricist, hero and comedian. They are tenants at Devadharshini's place and they hunt for opportunities. Opportunity keeps evading them and they are often tricked by money racketing fake production houses. After many such dejections they get a chance to make a movie through a Production Manager (Thambi Ramayya). Whether they make use of the opportunity and make a movie and realise their dreams is 'Thiraipada Nagaram'.