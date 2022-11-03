Third Day: Live in Concert: The Come Together Tour

Not Available

When Third Day released the Grammy and Dove award-winning album Come Together, the band immediately began plans for bringing the project to life in a way that would communicate both pure rock enthusiasm and a message of unity and hope. What started in a makeshift studio in a suburban loft grew into the biggest tour in Third Day's history, placing the band in front of over 300,000 fans throughout the United States. During the tour, the Come Together message was made tangible by a partnership with Habitat for Humanity that led to the construction of eight homes around the world. Third Day: Live In Concert, showcases the visually and acoustically stimulating Come Together Tour, but also traces Come Together from its humble beginnings to the live experience on the road.