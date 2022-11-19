Third Encounter Eason Chan Live 2003

Not Available

Mega star Eason Chan offered 7 gigs of his outstanding 'Third Encounter' tour in a row! In this third concert at Hong Kong's Hung Hom Stadium, the multi talent leapt on to the stage wearing a long coat, while the Italian song "Se Voul Ballare" was playing only intro to rock his fans with his own songs after the intro fade-out! Eason made extraordinary achievements within the entertainment business in 2002, resulting in numerous awards! The creative artist pushes himself to the limits and spares no efforts to offer new stunning attractions to his huge crowd of followers, which becomes obvious with each new artistic attempt.