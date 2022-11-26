Third Eye Spies

Not Available

Two physicists discover psychic abilities are real only to have their experiments at Stanford co-opted by the CIA and their research silenced by the demands of secrecy. Yet, as both these 'remote viewers' and our audience learn, the 'more you hide something, the more it shines like a beacon in psychic space and this ancient truth can no longer be suppressed.' The true story of Russell Targ and America's cold war psychic spies, disclosed and declassified for the first time, with evidence presented by a Nobel Laureate, an Apollo Astronaut, and the military and scientific community that has been suppressed for nearly 30 years, now able to speak for the first time.