1959

Third Man on the Mountain

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1959

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

The thrilling, critically acclaimed account of Rudi Matt (James MacArthur), a young kitchen worker who is determined to conquer the Citadel -- the jagged, snowcapped peak that claimed his father's life. Encouraged by both a famed English climber (Michael Rennie) and the youth's devoted girlfriend (Janet Munro), Rudi goes through a grueling training period before he is ready to face the incredible dangers of the killer mountain.

Cast

James MacArthurRudi Matt
James DonaldFranz Lerner
Herbert LomEmil Saxo
Laurence NaismithTeo Zurbriggen
Lee PattersonKlaus Wesselhoft
Helen HayesHotel guest

View Full Cast >

Images