Third Part of the World

Not Available

Emma meets Francois at an airport. Francois is an astronomer who studies the phenomenon of black holes, and Emma finds herself immediately taken with him. Their romance flourishes during a stay in the countryside. But one day, Francois disappears on a bicycle ride. Left alone in a big house all alone, Emma becomes afraid and returns to Paris to continue her life as a real estate agent. Soon after, Francois' brother Michel contacts her and together they try to solve the mystery of Francois' disappearance. But when he encounters Emma, Michel begins to transform into a ghost. Emma slowly begins to realize she possesses a frightening power that she was not aware of.