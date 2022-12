Not Available

Richard Forbes-Hamilton's "(third study for) Swedge of Heaven" explores themes of liminality, transition and reanimation around locations of ritual gatherings in Essex. Starting in an edgelands underpass, we come across a Neolithic fertility figure and a rave mascot beating a drum with glowsticks. Employing 3D models of real-world sites alongside computer-generated actors, the film hovers between neon and natural worlds.