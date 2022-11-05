Not Available

Thirst for Love

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

Koreyoshi Kurahara adapted a novel by Yukio Mishima for Thirst for Love (Ai no kawaki), a tense psychological drama about a young woman who is widowed after marrying into a wealthy family, and becomes sexually involved with her father-in-law, while harboring a destructive obsession with the family gardener. Kurahara’s atmospheric style is a perfect match for Mishima’s brooding sensuality.

Cast

Nobuo NakamuraFather-in-Law
Tetsuo IshidateSaburo
Akira YamanouchiKensuke
Ruriko AsaokaEtsuko

Images