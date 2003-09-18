Tracy is a normal 13-year-old trying to make it in school. After befriending the most popular girl at school, Evie, Tracy's world is turned upside down when Evie introduces her to a world of sex, drugs and cash. But it isn't long before Tracy's new world and attitude finally takes a toll on her, her family, and old friends.
|Evan Rachel Wood
|Tracy Louise Freeland
|Nikki Reed
|Evie Zamora
|Vanessa Hudgens
|Noel
|Holly Hunter
|Melanie 'Mel' Freeland
|Brady Corbet
|Mason Freeland
|Jeremy Sisto
|Brady
