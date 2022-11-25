Thirty That Year

Not Available

Lu Pengcheng, a security guard in an ordinary residential area during the day, and a singer in the bar all night at night. Lu Pengcheng was not interested in security work. He was sleepy and sleepy all day long in the communication room. He even had a clear personality and did not like to interact with colleagues. He has a singer's dream, but in the past ten years, there has been no progress, and he repeatedly sings in the third-rate bar, and his income cannot be guaranteed. Security work is a hard-earned job that he rarely finds, and he believes it is "free" during the day.