Not Available

The film tells the story of a narrator driving through Boston with her brother. Unable to connect with his rigid mindset, she turns inwards and recounts personal memories of the past. An adaptation of the poem 'Thirty Years Rising' by Olena Kalytiak Davis, it is a personal meditation on themes of adulthood, child-like curiosity, and nostalgia. Shot on a Bolex, 16mm Color & BW film.