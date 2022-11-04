Thiruda Thiruda

Not Available

Portly CBI Inspector Laxminarayan is assigned to track down 1000 Crore Rupees worth of stolen currency from the Government Security Press in Nasik. His assignment will lead him to Ashok Tejani, and then to two burglars in Tamil Nadu, Shankar and Anand, who are on the run from the Police along with a suicidal village belle, Kajri. Laxminarayan's efforts will be frustrated even more after Ashok is killed and his gun-toting Goa-based girlfriend, Chandralekha, is absconding; and the entry of an international drug dealer, simply known as Vikram, who will stop at nothing to get his hands on the loot.