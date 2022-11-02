Not Available

Thiruda Thirudi movie is about Vasu (Dhanush) who belongs to a lower-middle class family and is irresponsible and untrustworthy. Viji (Chaya Singh) who is from a Telugu Traditional family and is an ambitious and career-oriented girl.Vasu and Viji meet up and one day, VAsu follows her on her two wheeler. She is so bugged by him that she fails to notice a vehicle ahead. Though he cautions her, she ends up having an accident. Vasu admits her in hospital, but Viji holds him responsible for her accident. Both of them are at loggerheads and bicker constantly.Vasu leaves...