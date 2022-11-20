Thirudi Thirudan

Not Available

Remake of Hindi Hit Bunty Aur Babli. The story begins when Ramu, having ditched yet another job interview, coming home to his angry father. His father berates him, and in the process, Ramu reveals that he does not want an "Udyogam", rather, he want to do "vyapaaram" (he wants to do business rather than have a job). After his father vehemently rejects the idea, he runs away from home at night. On the other hand, Jyothi wants to be a model, and make her big debut in a beauty pageant in the city. She tells this to her mother and father, but her grandmother, the head of the house says a strong no, and she has already fixed for a potential suitor to Jyothi to come to the house the next day. Jyothi refuses, but her grandmother ignores her, and her parents are helpless. In order to make her dream come true, she runs away at night, and boards a train, the same one Ramu happens to be on and together, they begin their lives of crime.