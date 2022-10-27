Thirumathi Palanisamy

Not Available

Palanisamy (Sathyaraj) is an uneducated man who dreams to marry a teacher and lives with his friend Dhandapani (Goundamani). Palanisamy falls in love with Hamsaveni (Sukanya) at first sight. He decides to go to her village Irugur. First reluctant, she finally agrees to marry him, but only under three conditions : to continue to work as a teacher, to live in her hometown and with her father. After the marriage, Palanisamy imposes her three conditions : she must leave her hometown, be a teacher in the city that he has chosen and leave her father. She accepts them and Palanisamy explains the reason of these conditions.